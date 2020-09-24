Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Making of WFC Siege Panel Today on RoosterTeeth?s RTX @ Home
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,426
The Making of WFC Siege Panel Today on RoosterTeeth?s RTX @ Home


RoosterTeeth – the team behind Netflix’s Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy SIEGE animated series, is holding a behind the scenes panel today discussing the show. Various members of the dev team along with Ben Montano from Hasbro will be there. Expect concept art and some reveals! Check out the details below, and make sure to tune in over on RoosterTeeth.com at 12:30 PM PACIFIC / 3:30 PM Eastern. WHAT: Join F.J. DeSanto (Showrunner), Matt Murray (Producer), Gavin Hignight (Writer), Ben Montano (Hasbro), and Jack Liang (Polygon Pictures) as they explore the behind-the-scenes journey of the epic latest &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Making of WFC Siege Panel Today on RoosterTeeth’s RTX @ Home appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series - OPTIMUS PRIME #32 & BONECRUSHER #33 - Voyager Class
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers G1 Robots in Disguise Autobot JETFIRE Air Guardian Voyager Sealed
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct Bots DINOFIRE GRIMLOCK & OPTIMUS PRIME 77 pieces light-up
Transformers
Transformers Mechtech Megatron Opened Box
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy MP-18 STREAK / Silverstreak Nissan Fairlady MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.