RoosterTeeth – the team behind Netflix’s Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy SIEGE animated series, is holding a behind the scenes panel today discussing the show. Various members of the dev team along with Ben Montano from Hasbro will be there. Expect concept art and some reveals! Check out the details below, and make sure to tune in over on RoosterTeeth.com
at 12:30 PM PACIFIC / 3:30 PM Eastern. WHAT: Join F.J. DeSanto (Showrunner), Matt Murray (Producer), Gavin Hignight (Writer), Ben Montano (Hasbro), and Jack Liang (Polygon Pictures) as they explore the behind-the-scenes journey of the epic latest » Continue Reading.
