|
1st Trailer For Transformers: Bumblebee Movie To Be Released On June 5th
The wait is finally over. Thanks to the official Twitter account
of the Mexican TV channel*Once Noticias, we now have the exact date to take a look at the*1st Trailer for Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Translation: “On Tuesday, June 5, the first trailer of the movie Bumblebee will be released. “ The date coincides with the start of Foxtel’s Transformers Popup Channel
which was stated as “in anticipation of the spin-off movie Bumblebee which will see the Autobot warrior hit our screens in late 2018”. Are you excited? Leave a thought on our on-going thread at the Movie Discussions » Continue Reading.
The post 1st Trailer For Transformers: Bumblebee Movie To Be Released On June 5th
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.