Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,795

Masterpiece Movie MPM-9 Jazz HD Gallery



What’s crackin’ lil bitches? The Masterpiece Movie line continues to fill in the Movie 1 ranks with MPM-9 Jazz!* Keeping his look as the all silver Pontaic Solstice, Jazz comes ready for battle with his blaster, Sam running with the Cube, and an add-on robo spinal cord so you can recreate his tragic death at the hands of Megatron!* Yes, he does split in two, a feat of engineering since it essentially requires transformation elements to be in two separate halves.* He stays in scale being the smallest of the bunch both on screen and in MPM form.** All in



The post







More... What’s crackin’ lil bitches? The Masterpiece Movie line continues to fill in the Movie 1 ranks with MPM-9 Jazz!* Keeping his look as the all silver Pontaic Solstice, Jazz comes ready for battle with his blaster, Sam running with the Cube, and an add-on robo spinal cord so you can recreate his tragic death at the hands of Megatron!* Yes, he does split in two, a feat of engineering since it essentially requires transformation elements to be in two separate halves.* He stays in scale being the smallest of the bunch both on screen and in MPM form.** All in » Continue Reading. The post Masterpiece Movie MPM-9 Jazz HD Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.