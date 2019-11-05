|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Edition Includes Foil Versions of Ta
Transformers Trading Card Game Brand Manager Drew Nolosco
brings news of an update to the 12/2 Energon Edition
release: Without further ado, each Energon Edition purchased direct from WotC will include one *foil* copy EACH of Tandem Targeting System and All-Out Attack. Do these additions secure your interest in the set? Check out the attached artwork and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game: Wave One Energon Edition Includes Foil Versions of Tandem Targeting System and All-Out Attack
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.