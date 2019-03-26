|
IDW GO-BOTS #5 ITunes Preview
Courtesy of Graphyscpolicy.com
*we can share for your full preview of the fifth and final issue of the new IDW*Go-Bots comic. This new and fresh take on the former rivals of the Transformers comes courtesy of*Tom Scioli,*known by his work on the Transformers VS G.I. Joe IDW comic. Its time to end the story, the fate of all Go-Bots hangs in the balance! Go-bots #05 (of 05) is out this Wednesday, March 27. Check out the preview after the jump, including the amazing Cover A by Tom Scioli, Cover B by Dash Shaw and Cover C by Ryan Brown. After » Continue Reading.
The post IDW GO-BOTS #5 ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/