|
Devil Saviour DS-06 Sweeping (Revenge Of The Fallen Rampage) Prototype
New third party company*Devil Saviour*(formerly known as Bombusbee) is sharing a new reveal of their Revenge Of The Fallen Constructicons. Via their*Weibo account
*they have uploaded our first images of the gray prototype of their*DS-06 Sweeping (Revenge Of The Fallen Scrapper). Now we have 6 of 7 components of Devil Saviours Troublemaker/ROTF Devastator. This time we have a look at Sweeping/Rampage which*is a great movie accurate representation of Rampage showing off an impressive amount of details. The “jackhammer” robot mode looks quite impressive with articulated thread whips and his arm cannons while the bulldozer mode is highly detailed and compact. » Continue Reading.
