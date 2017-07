Mastermind Creations Calidus Asterisk TFcon Exclusive

Site sponsor Ages Three and Up have updated their Facebook page with pictures of a new TFcon Exclusive. This year, Mastermind Creations Reformatted Calidus gets a Lost Light makeover to reflect *Rodimus' current deco in the current comic series. This exclusive will be available at TFcon Toronto 2017 this weekend at the Mastermind Creations booth, which will be near the Ages Three and Up b ooth. \ Check out the pics after the break!