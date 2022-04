Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,085

Transformers (& Power Rangers) Fan First Tuesday Announced for April 12th





Via their official Via their official Facebook page, Hasbro Pulse has announced that there will be a Fan First Tuesday taking place next week on Tuesday, April 12th, featuring both Transformers and Power Rangers: Prepare yourselves for a BACK-TO-BACK Fan First Tuesday! Join the #Transformers team at 11:00am ET on our YouTube channel as they take over the stream with franchise news and product reveals that are

__________________