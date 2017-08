Transformers: Lost Light #10 Cover & First Strike Variant Cover

A pair of upcoming Transformers comic covers grace our front page this evening. Graham @ TFNation on Twitter shared with us Jack Lawrence's cover for Lost Light issue 10, which will feature the mutineers. This cover is based on More Than Meets the Eye's first issue (which is an homage of Justice League #1) , but featuring Getaway's crew instead. This cover is shown without colors. Additionally, IDW artist Livio Ramondelli has tweeted out his first contriution to the "First Strike" storyline, a variant cover which will feature Destro and Soundwave. It is unclear at this time, what