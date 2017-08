Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Optimus Prime Race Track Trailer at US Retail

Transformers Rescue Bots fans, get ready for the biggest Rescue Bots Optimus Prime thus far! This newsie has found the new Flip Racers Optimus Prime Race Track trailer at his local Target in Albuquerque, NM. This set features a gigantic Optimus Prime with trailer. The trailer can be unfolded out into a 3-foot long raceway for the new Flip Racer series of Rescue Bots toys. The set even includes Flip Racer versions of Blurr and Bumblebee to get you started.