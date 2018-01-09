Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,530

MPM-6 Ironhide Official Images



Hasbro sent through official images of MPM-6 Masterpiece Movie Ironhide.* These are most likely not the final shots, and are still somewhat small in size, but they give us a nice clear look of the figure and some of the features from various angles.* Read on to check them out, and jump in the



Hasbro sent through official images of MPM-6 Masterpiece Movie Ironhide. These are most likely not the final shots, and are still somewhat small in size, but they give us a nice clear look of the figure and some of the features from various angles. Read on to check them out, and jump in the discussion on the 2005 Boards!

Transformers Masterpiece Movie Series Ironhide MPM-6 (Ages 8 and up/ Approx. Retail Price: $XX.XX/Available: Fall 18)
The Masterpiece Movie Series IRONHIDE MPM-6 figure is perfect for fans and collectors alike, with features inspired by the explosive 2007 Transformers live action





The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.