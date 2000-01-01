Today, 02:35 PM #1 GotBot Robot Master Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 780 My Top 10 Transformers of 2017

https://youtu.be/HzPWzsDcjIc 10 of the Best Transformers released during 2017. It was a very hard list to select because it was such a strong year. Entries come from Robots in Disguise, The Last Knight and Titans Return. While it covers up to the end of Power of the Primes wave 1, nothing from that group stood out enough to quite make it this time, but a couple were very close. Also, there is no third party, only official product and no masterpiece because that automatically gives a bit of an unfair advantage. Entries are based on personal taste and experience with the molds, and are most related to those toys that I just plain had the most fun with! Naturally, some are definitely open to debate, largely because there was a lot of QC variation but these ones totally stood out for me personally.

