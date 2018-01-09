|
Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image
After the awesome reveal of MPM-06 Ironhide at*Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018
*we have a look at our fist official image of the Autobot weapon specialist. The image was shared via the official Transformers Facebook
and Instagram
accounts featuring Ironhide with the message: “Ironhide is here and this crafty vet is ready for action“. The image shows Ironhide in robot mode (with what seems to be a proper transformation) and his amazing*GMC Topkick 4500*pickup truck. We could expect that this picture may be used in the packaging of the toy. You can check out the mirrored » Continue Reading.
