Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,530
Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image


After the awesome reveal of MPM-06 Ironhide at*Hong Kong Toys And Games Fair 2018*we have a look at our fist official image of the Autobot weapon specialist. The image was shared via the official Transformers Facebook and Instagram accounts featuring Ironhide with the message: “Ironhide is here and this crafty vet is ready for action“. The image shows Ironhide in robot mode (with what seems to be a proper transformation) and his amazing*GMC Topkick 4500*pickup truck. We could expect that this picture may be used in the packaging of the toy. You can check out the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 01:21 PM   #2
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,660
Re: Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image
Meh, its no velociraptor
Today, 01:27 PM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,339
Re: Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image
Any idea why the two eyes of Ironhide are different?
Today, 02:19 PM   #4
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,375
Re: Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image
Has the chest armor always looked like a cat face?
Today, 02:32 PM   #5
79transam
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 224
Re: Transformers Movie Masterpiece MPM-06 Ironhide Official Image
Rough. Takara is really in a slump. What's with the pontoons? Lake landings are awesome for a float plane, but there isn't a 4wd system on earth that can do it's thing with giant pontoons compromising the clearance.
And bot mode is a bit squat isn't it?
79transam is offline   Reply With Quote
