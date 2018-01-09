Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman And Gregg Berger Joins Machinima?s Transformers: Power Of Th


The Force is strong with this news.*The final act of Machinima/Hasbro*Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy*is ramping up its star power, with both Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and*Star Wars Mark Hamill joining the cast for the upcoming*Transformers: Power of the Primes. Mark Hamill will play the role of*Megatronus, the first Decepticon, exiled from Cybertron after murdering one of the other original Thirteen Primes. He is no stranger to voice acting for he is loved by many for his iconic take on The Joker in 90s’ Batman: The Animated Series. Megatronus will continue to play a large part in*Power of the Primes, where hell &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman And Gregg Berger Joins Machinima’s Transformers: Power Of The Primes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



