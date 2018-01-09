Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,530

The Force is strong with this news.*The final act of Machinima/Hasbro*Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy*is ramping up its star power, with both Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and*Star Wars Mark Hamill joining the cast for the upcoming*Transformers: Power of the Primes. Mark Hamill will play the role of*Megatronus, the first Decepticon, exiled from Cybertron after murdering one of the other original Thirteen Primes. He is no stranger to voice acting for he is loved by many for his iconic take on The Joker in 90s’ Batman: The Animated Series. Megatronus will continue to play a large part in*Power of the Primes, where hell



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.