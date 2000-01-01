Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:57 AM   #1
Slayback
Crossover
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,418
Sold a couple of things to DechAmim. Pleasant to deal with both times - thanks for coming out on a day where the temperatures was stupid.

SB
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
