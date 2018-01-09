Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,530

MPM-06 Masterpiece Movie Ironhide Revealed!



Hong Kong Toy Fair is under way, and Hasbro China and Takara Tomy have officially revealed MPM-06 Ironhide!* Along side Ironhide, we get in person shots of MPM-05 Barricade as well.* Read on to check out the pics from TF Hobbymzier who was in attendance at the event in Hong Kong.* Stay tuned as more pics surface from the event!



