Jack Lawrence To Attend TFNation 2023


TNation makes another 2023 guest announcement: artist Jack Lawrence. Lawrence has been behind the scenes and embedded in Transformers fandom since the early days of the UK scene. He is a staple of the IDW Publishing series, known for his work on Sins of the Wreckers and Lost Light first, then Wreckers: Tread and Circuits and War?s End later. You may also recognise his work on Sonic the Hedgehog, Skylanders, and several covers for IDW licensed series. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August 11-13 return to its &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jack Lawrence To Attend TFNation 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



