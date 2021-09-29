|
HasLab Victory Saber ? First Look At Color Prototype & Third Tier To Be Revealed Soon
The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels
have just shared our first image of the color prototype of HasLab Victory Saber which has been fully funded just a few hours ago. In order to celebrate the success of Victory Saber crowdfunding, we are treated with our first look at the painted prototype of the Victory Saber in a heroic pose, holding the V-Lock cannon which is the first 14000-backer tier (together with the blast effects). They have also mentioned that the mysterious third tier reveal is coming soon (it’s rumored to be the shield). If you live in » Continue Reading.
