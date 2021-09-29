Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page HasLab Victory Saber ? First Look At Color Prototype & Third Tier To Be Revealed Soon
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,215
HasLab Victory Saber ? First Look At Color Prototype & Third Tier To Be Revealed Soon


The official Hasbro Pulse social media channels have just shared our first image of the color prototype of HasLab Victory Saber which has been fully funded just a few hours ago. In order to celebrate the success of Victory Saber crowdfunding, we are treated with our first look at the painted prototype of the Victory Saber in a heroic pose, holding the V-Lock cannon which is the first 14000-backer tier (together with the blast effects). They have also mentioned that the mysterious third tier reveal is coming soon (it’s rumored to be the shield). If you live in &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab Victory Saber – First Look At Color Prototype & Third Tier To Be Revealed Soon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Leader Evolution Rodimus Prime in Box
Transformers
1988 Power Master Prime used Vintage Transformer Toy
Transformers
Rare Transformers CATSCAN Beast Machines - Rare Botcon 2002 Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals 2 Evil Predacon Dinobot Sealed
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER MAXIMAL OPTIMUS PRIMAL
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas Action Figure New
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:49 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.