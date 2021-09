Echotransformer Loves all things G1-ish.. Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 3,014

Echotransformers Wanted items



I am looking for:

Generations Legends Class Brawn (the small, 2008 one)



https://tfwiki.net/wiki/File:Univers...tobotBrawn.jpg



Hoping to find 3 of these, if possible.



Also looking for:

Titans Return Rewind



https://www.seibertron.com/transform...wind/4132/1/1/



I just need one of these...



Possibly more later. Thanks for any suggestions! Hi there,I am looking for:Generations Legends Class Brawn (the small, 2008 one)Hoping to find 3 of these, if possible.Also looking for:Titans Return RewindI just need one of these...Possibly more later. Thanks for any suggestions!





Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys



My Shapeways Store: http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer



My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400 __________________