Old Today, 09:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,703
Transformers: The Last Knight ? Agent Santos Profile Online


The profile of Transformers The Last Knight character Agent Santos is online on the official Transformers Instagram*and Facebook*accounts. The character is played by Chilean actor Santiago Cabrera. Here you are some highlights of the character: *Birthplace: Brazil, Sao Paulo. *Age: 35 *Rank: Commander of the Transformers Reaction Force *Status: Deployed *Both Autobots and Decepticons are Outlaws to be erradicated for him You can check the full profile after the jump, and then sound off at the 2005 Boards. Thanks to our 2005 Boards member*MV95 for the heads up. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight – Agent Santos Profile Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
