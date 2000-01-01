Just passing halfway through Round 1 - you can see the results of Matches 1
, 2
, 3
, and 4
as linked - we now come to Match 5 of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.
In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.
The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Blackarachnia. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.
Match 5: Onyx Primal vs. Antagony
Onyx Primal (Maximal)
- Predacon turned Maximal, a mysterious spy and assassin with dubious motives. Has amazing physical abilities in proportion to his size, and a dramatic flair to his personality. Transforms into a black bat; stealth cloaking in this mode shields him from most scanners. In robot mode, uses a pair of electron scimitars with ultra-sharp blades as primary weapons. Great fighting skills and stealth techniques, but does not trust anyone... nor is he trusted by anyone.
Antagony (Predacon)
- Believed to be a Herald from another era; completely ruthless and lacking in mercy. Appears capable of predicting future events, though she dismisses it as mere clairvoyance. Transforms into a giant black ant; to increase speed and agility, robot mode can deploy flight gear comprising a quad-jet thruster with a rotary propeller. Primary weapon shoots bursts of corrosive acid that dissolve a targets armor. Seemingly impervious to pain, but extremely wary and suspicious of anyone who may threaten her position.
This pool concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET), and Match 6 in this opening round will begin later that night!