View Poll Results : BW 25 Tournament - Round 1, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs. Antagony Onyx Primal 2 40.00% Antagony 3 60.00%

Today, 05:03 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 443 Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 5 - Round 1, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs Antagony 2,

In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Blackarachnia. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.





Match 5: Onyx Primal vs. Antagony



Onyx Primal (Maximal) - Predacon turned Maximal, a mysterious spy and assassin with dubious motives. Has amazing physical abilities in proportion to his size, and a dramatic flair to his personality. Transforms into a black bat; stealth cloaking in this mode shields him from most scanners. In robot mode, uses a pair of electron scimitars with ultra-sharp blades as primary weapons. Great fighting skills and stealth techniques, but does not trust anyone... nor is he trusted by anyone.



Antagony (Predacon) - Believed to be a Herald from another era; completely ruthless and lacking in mercy. Appears capable of predicting future events, though she dismisses it as mere clairvoyance. Transforms into a giant black ant; to increase speed and agility, robot mode can deploy flight gear comprising a quad-jet thruster with a rotary propeller. Primary weapon shoots bursts of corrosive acid that dissolve a targets armor. Seemingly impervious to pain, but extremely wary and suspicious of anyone who may threaten her position.





This pool concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET), and Match 6 in this opening round will begin later that night! Just passing halfway through Round 1 - you can see the results of Matches 1 3 , and 4 as linked - we now come to Match 5 of the BW25 Dream Combat Tournament. The poll for this Round 1 match lasts for three days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided.In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.The winner of this match will advance to Round 2 (this round begins February 7) to face Blackarachnia. If a draw is reached in this poll, both combatants will be eliminated from the Tournament.- Predacon turned Maximal, a mysterious spy and assassin with dubious motives. Has amazing physical abilities in proportion to his size, and a dramatic flair to his personality. Transforms into a black bat; stealth cloaking in this mode shields him from most scanners. In robot mode, uses a pair of electron scimitars with ultra-sharp blades as primary weapons. Great fighting skills and stealth techniques, but does not trust anyone... nor is he trusted by anyone.- Believed to be a Herald from another era; completely ruthless and lacking in mercy. Appears capable of predicting future events, though she dismisses it as mere clairvoyance. Transforms into a giant black ant; to increase speed and agility, robot mode can deploy flight gear comprising a quad-jet thruster with a rotary propeller. Primary weapon shoots bursts of corrosive acid that dissolve a targets armor. Seemingly impervious to pain, but extremely wary and suspicious of anyone who may threaten her position.This pool concludes this Wednesday afternoon (around 4pm ET), and Match 6 in this opening round will begin later that night!



Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations

https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/



Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913



"Study the great, and become greater."

- Michael Jackson

"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"

- Carl Sagan __________________ Today, 05:12 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 2,758 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 5 - Round 1, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs Antagony Onyx primal because Antagony had a cool name and stupid bio.



Also onyx primal is basically Sam Jackson, beast mode.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" Today, 05:21 PM #3 evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,108 Re: Beast Wars 25 Tournament, Match 5 - Round 1, Match 5: Onyx Primal vs Antagony Meh? No connection to either of these exclusives



Voted Ant because the Inferno sculpt was fun

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

