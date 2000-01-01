Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
MrFancypant5
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 12
WTB: Upgrade Kits - UW Superion, UW Bruticus, CW Defensor, Volcanicus
Looking to buy Combiner Upgrade Kits

Specifically:

- Volcanicus
- Superion
- Bruticus
- Defensor
