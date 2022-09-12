Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,905
Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Image & Premiere Date


The official Transformers and Nickelodeon Instagram accounts have just shared a new promotional image of the upcoming new*Transformers EarthSpark cartoon. The image features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, the new Earth-born Transformers*Twitch and*Thrash and their new human partners Robby and Morgan. The banner also shows the exact premiere date this November 11 via Paramount +. See the new image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Image & Premiere Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



