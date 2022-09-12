The official Transformers and Nickelodeon Instagram accounts
have just shared a new promotional image of the upcoming new*Transformers EarthSpark cartoon. The image features Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, the new Earth-born Transformers*Twitch and*Thrash and their new human partners Robby and Morgan. The banner also shows the exact premiere date this November 11 via Paramount +. See the new image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
