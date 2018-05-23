Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,311

IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for August 2018



IDW have posted their solicitations for August 2018. August is set to see two more issues of the Unicron event which will mark the end of the current IDW Transformers universe, together with issue 23 of Optimus Prime and Lost Light, respectively. While Unicron #3 and #4 continue the story of cosmic destruction – with Unicron turning his sights on Earth itself – Optimus Prime #23 sounds like it will be continuing its trend of examining how the characters on the ground respond to the tremendous losses they are enduring. Meanwhile, Lost Light #23 features the beginning of its own



IDW have posted their solicitations for August 2018. August is set to see two more issues of the Unicron event which will mark the end of the current IDW Transformers universe, together with issue 23 of Optimus Prime and Lost Light, respectively. While Unicron #3 and #4 continue the story of cosmic destruction – with Unicron turning his sights on Earth itself – Optimus Prime #23 sounds like it will be continuing its trend of examining how the characters on the ground respond to the tremendous losses they are enduring. Meanwhile, Lost Light #23 features the beginning of its own





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.