IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for August 2018
IDW have posted their solicitations for August 2018. August is set to see two more issues of the Unicron event which will mark the end of the current IDW Transformers universe, together with issue 23 of Optimus Prime and Lost Light, respectively. While Unicron #3 and #4 continue the story of cosmic destruction – with Unicron turning his sights on Earth itself – Optimus Prime #23 sounds like it will be continuing its trend of examining how the characters on the ground respond to the tremendous losses they are enduring. Meanwhile, Lost Light #23 features the beginning of its own » Continue Reading.
