Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron in our sightings forum
, we can inform that*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe & Voyager Was Found At Colombian Retail. Following previous sightings in Chile
and Peru
, now Studio Series figures have finally hit Colombian stores.*Wave 1 Deluxes (Bumblebee, Stinger, Crowbar*and*Ratchet) and*Wave 1 Voyagers*(Optimus Prime*and*Starscream) were spotted at PepeGanga store in Pereira. Deluxes are 119990 Colombian Pesos ($41.65 approxiamtely) and Voyagers are 179990 Colombian Pesos ($62.65). While they are kind of expensive, they prices are a bit cheaper compared to The Last Knight figures. Happy hunting to all fellow Colombian fans! Keep » Continue Reading.
