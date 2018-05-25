Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe & Voyager Found At Colombian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,480
Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe & Voyager Found At Colombian Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f-primusunicron in our sightings forum, we can inform that*Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe &#38; Voyager Was Found At Colombian Retail. Following previous sightings in Chile and Peru, now Studio Series figures have finally hit Colombian stores.*Wave 1 Deluxes (Bumblebee, Stinger, Crowbar*and*Ratchet) and*Wave 1 Voyagers*(Optimus Prime*and*Starscream) were spotted at PepeGanga store in Pereira. Deluxes are 119990 Colombian Pesos ($41.65 approxiamtely) and Voyagers are 179990 Colombian Pesos ($62.65). While they are kind of expensive, they prices are a bit cheaper compared to The Last Knight figures. Happy hunting to all fellow Colombian fans! Keep &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe & Voyager Found At Colombian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Big Lot Vintage G1 Transformers for Parts Headmaster Targetmaster + more Cheap!!
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-02 Gah?ranka Swindle Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique Toys Ragnaros M-03 Kalecgo Onslaught Bruticus MIB
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
G1 Transformer Blurr with box. Nice item!
Transformers
G1 Transformer Predacon Rampage with box. Nice item! Canadian packaging
Transformers
G1 Transformer Ultra Magnus Autobot with box. Nice item! Canadian Package
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:40 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.