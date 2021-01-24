Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:20 PM   #1
jrodine
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 23
For sale - J Rodine (Manitoba)
Hi all,

For sale is a DX9 MP Mightron in box with all accessories, paperwork, and poster. Adult owned and stored out of sunlight. Partially transformed 1 time. In immaculate condition.

Small scuff on back of poster. See 8th picture.

Shipping will be calculated and charged exactly based on buyer's location. Mightron lives in Manitoba.

Will be packed carefully and securely. Meetup can be arranged with buyer in Winnipeg for a small fee.

Payment by PayPal, cash or eTransfer. Asking $110 OBO CDN + actual shipping costs.

Can provide more pics on request.

Thanks for looking and all the best,

Josh
