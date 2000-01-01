Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:24 AM   #1
Descended
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2016
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 9
PEPSI PRIME - Canadian version
Hi Cybertron,

I had posted awhile back about selling this particular toy to help my parents pay for a damaged foundation. While struggling with a potential buyer I just ended up giving my parents the money and attempting to sell it myself. I unfortunately had no luck and was busy at work so haven't been on top of it.

I'm now back and looking for some good offers, I respect you guys will not lowball me as my previous post was an attempt at finding its value.

I currently live in Ottawa but can ship at the buyers expense, in any way they request.

I'm in no rush to sell this item also since it's been sitting on a shelf for 30+ years, I can wait longer too.

Below is the gallery of pictures as well as a checklist a user suggested I fill out to give you guys an idea of what condition it's in.

Thank you all,

Descended

Old Thread: www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=66448

Link: http://imgur.com/a/z5rqv?
(Sorry it's not in order)

Going over Poflymn's checklist

1) Is it sealed? Is it genuine and not a fake?
-not sealed, can probably find some old christmas photos with it being on display with my dads other pepsi collectables, so yes it's real alright.

2) Are there any tears or rips in the packaging?
-small tear near the open part of the box, everything else looks good

3) Is the packaging faded, stained or mouldy?
-doesn't look like it, maybe a little faded

4) Is the insert tore, ripped or stained?
-the styrofoam is a little beat up

5) Is the figure in good condition? Any scratches, nicks, fading, rust on metal parts or paint wear?
-looks good, check picture link

6) Is the figure complete? All instructions, weapons and accessories included?
-everything sealed that could be and all items accounted for.

7) Are the accessories in good condition?
-still sealed
