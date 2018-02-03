Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,292
Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? 7-Inch Figures Out At US Retail


It took some time, but the*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” 7-Inch Figures are finally out At US Retail. We had only seen the smaller Transformers Authentics “Bravo” 5-Inch Figures at US Retail*back in February. The big carded Transformers Authentics “Alpha” had been spotted only at*Phillippines*and Peru. These figures finally made their way into US retail. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock were spotted at*Family Dollar in NW Houston, Texas. Cost was $10.00 per figure. Happy hunting for all! Time to look for this nice and affordable figures. You can now click on the bar and share your impression on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Authentics “Alpha” 7-Inch Figures Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



