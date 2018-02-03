|
Transformers Authentics ?Alpha? 7-Inch Figures Out At US Retail
It took some time, but the*Transformers Authentics “Alpha” 7-Inch Figures are finally out At US Retail. We had only seen the smaller Transformers Authentics “Bravo” 5-Inch Figures at US Retail
*back in February. The big carded Transformers Authentics “Alpha” had been spotted only at*Phillippines
*and Peru
. These figures finally made their way into US retail. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock were spotted at*Family Dollar in NW Houston, Texas. Cost was $10.00 per figure. Happy hunting for all! Time to look for this nice and affordable figures. You can now click on the bar and share your impression on the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Authentics “Alpha” 7-Inch Figures Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.