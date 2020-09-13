Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Studio Series 84 Hot Rod & Kingdom Fossilizer Images?


Via*David Wallace on Twitter*and*Marcomadrysreviews on Facebook*we have some images and information to let you go into speculation mode. We have a possible first look at the rumored*Studio Series 84 Hot Rod &#38; Kingdom Fossilizer. As usual, take this with a grain of salt*until we find an official confirmation. We have small and blurry images of what seems to be a G1 Hot Rod which was rumored to be released in the Studio Series line as part of a sub-line of 1986 characters. According to the information shared he will be a Voyager size figure. &#187; Continue Reading.

