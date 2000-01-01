Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:00 AM
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 708
Buzzworthy 4 Pack : Fangry
sick and tired of these bundled packs that have 1 character that I want and the rest is just a waste of money.
Today, 09:27 AM
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 3,071
Re: Buzzworthy 4 Pack : Fangry
Yeah it sucks. That said, finding people to split with and/or selling the other figures might not be too bad:

The Bumblebee will be popular given how limited the Netflix release was here, and that this one is a more yellow-yellow rather than orange-yellow . Not sure the demand for the BW figures though the toy color Black Arachnia is unique so likely has some demand.

It could really be more of a "have to keep Primal to have Fangry" situation. Still sucks, but a bit less than a 3-1 ratio.
Goaliebot is online now   Reply With Quote
Today, 09:29 AM
cr3d1t
Beasty
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 354
Re: Buzzworthy 4 Pack : Fangry
I wouldn't mind that pack if I found it on sale. I'm not a BW collector but I could go for a Nemesis Primal. I really like the Cliffjumper mold, so that's fine. (would still love to get a NF Bee, though). Only Blackarachnia I really don't want. Fangry just reminds me that I don't have Grotusque. Conflicted feelings!
Today, 09:47 AM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,757
Re: Buzzworthy 4 Pack : Fangry
It seems that everyone wants a different figure from this pack, so it'll probably be fairly easy to either sell the ones you don't want or buy the ones you do want.
