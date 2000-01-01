Goaliebot All Makes and Models Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Ontario Posts: 3,071

Re: Buzzworthy 4 Pack : Fangry Yeah it sucks. That said, finding people to split with and/or selling the other figures might not be too bad:



The Bumblebee will be popular given how limited the Netflix release was here, and that this one is a more yellow-yellow rather than orange-yellow . Not sure the demand for the BW figures though the toy color Black Arachnia is unique so likely has some demand.



It could really be more of a "have to keep Primal to have Fangry" situation. Still sucks, but a bit less than a 3-1 ratio.