Today, 08:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,827
Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Leader Class Out In Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Leader Class is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member*JonoPrime*was lucky to find the highly anticipated Studio Series SS-86 07 Slug &#038; Daniel at a Walmart in Ontario. This means his wave partner SS-73 Grindor should be out too. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Leader Class Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
