Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Leader Class Out In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
we can confirm that the new*Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Leader Class is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member*JonoPrime*was lucky to find the highly anticipated Studio Series SS-86 07 Slug & Daniel at a Walmart in Ontario. This means his wave partner SS-73 Grindor should be out too. Happy hunting!
