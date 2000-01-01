Today, 01:18 PM #1 Darkmatter Insert Funny Here Join Date: Nov 2018 Location: Ontario Posts: 220 Questions, thoughts, etc, re: MP-52's faces, FT-44&21 future repaints.





Before I start, I just wondered if everyone has heard of what looks to be an impending lock down of Ontario. Necessary at this point? Probably, given the GTA and people driving to non-lock down areas, but geez.





Now that that's out of the way, I was thinking about the shots of MP-52 Starscream's faces, and how they look like they have no definition.





I'm actually a photographer, and I do know that one of the things that is often done in product photography is to use a lot of light, and defuse it a LOT. This softens the light and spreads it out evenly. It also more or less kills almost all shadows. I'm wondering if this is part of the reason why MP-52's faces look like they have no definition on them?





I'm actually going to email Takara and ask them if this is possibly what's happening, and tell them that it's turning people off. I was going to suggest the add some shots with more direct lighting to show the contours better. Will they listen? Will they even reply? Who knows... probably not, but it doesn't hurt to try... lol





Next up is Fanstoys. I really liked FT-44 Thomas, and I don't even think he needs a repaint, but at the time I could pre-order him, finances were pretty tight so I had to pass him up. Is there anywhere where you can still get him in Canada or the US? I'm guessing not, but it doesn't hurt to ask. BTW I'm excluding eBay from this question.





Also, in regards to FT-21 Berserk, I do sort of think that he would benefit form a repaint, but, but not so much due to the flatter look, as he is a tank, but more because paint, if you watch out of chipping, does look nicer than plastic.





I say all this because of FansToys new thing of doing repaints of their most popular figures.





Lastly, I've heard that FT-29T Quietus is "possibly" getting another release. I was wondering if anyone had any info on that?





OK, yep, that was long... lol





