|
Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust, Details Revealed
Mighty Jaxx
follows up the teaser image we revealed here
with full details about the incoming Transformers x Quiccs Bumblebee Vinyl Bust: Weve raved with Soundwave, now the party continues with Bumblebee by Quiccs Mark your calendar for 23 Dec, 10am EST
Party night is dialing up to a $249 with free shipping. 6 tall, 8.5 wide. Limited edition of 500 only. Metallic finish. Add this to your collection on December 23rd!
The post Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust, Details Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca