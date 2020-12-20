Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust, Details Revealed


Mighty Jaxx follows up the teaser image we revealed here with full details about the incoming Transformers x Quiccs Bumblebee Vinyl Bust: Weve raved with Soundwave, now the party continues with Bumblebee by Quiccs Mark your calendar for 23 Dec, 10am EST Party night is dialing up to a $249 with free shipping. 6 tall, 8.5 wide. Limited edition of 500 only. Metallic finish. Add this to your collection on December 23rd!

The post Transformers x Quiccs: Bumblebee Vinyl Bust, Details Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



