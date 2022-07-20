Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for your our first stcok images, as well as the product descriptions, of the upcoming*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Retrax & Terrorsaur reissues. Retrax was rumored a few days back and now we finally have a more reliable confirmation of this release. We have images of the packaging and both toys. They are likely to go live for pre-order tomorrow during Walmart’s Collector Con. See all the new images and product descriptions after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005*Boards! Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Terrorsaur (Re)start a vintage Beast Wars » Continue Reading.
