Transformers: The Last Knight ? Tour Transformers Event In Peru

While "The Last Knight" is already in theaters, most Latinamerican countries are going to wait until July 20 for TLK to hit their teathers, but the promotions and events are surfacing to prepare the fans for the next movie. Via Transformers Peru *we have images of the "Tour Transformers", event organized by local Hasbro office in Peru at "Mall Del Sur", one of the biggest malls in the south of Lima, Peru. The exhibition had customized cars to resemble movie characters like Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Barricade and a G1 Hound as "special guest". As usual Transformers Peru Community was part » Continue Reading.