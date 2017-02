Today, 03:55 PM #1 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 405 Rage Over Cybertron - TRU exclusive WFC Optimus, Megatron and Bumblebee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suOdhqTCLLU I know this is a bit of a throwback, but I have never looked at the WFC Megatron of Bumblebee before and what better way to do so than in the Rage over Cybertron three-pack? Originally, it was a TRU exclusive but I managed to snag the set for 6 bucks Canadian...largely because, sadly, Prime has no blaster and Megtatron is missing his fusion canon ( I know, a vital piece). Still, the set is well worth looking at.

