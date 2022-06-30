Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1641
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! &#160; ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1641 Airmail services to certain destinations subject to delay Hongkong Post – Notices (1222) Resumption of airmail services to India. EMS to France, Australia, Canada, USA limited to 2kg per order. Hongkong Post – Notices (1214) Vietnam Postal service fully resumed! UK Postal service fully resumed! South Korea Postal service fully resumed! Japan E-Express /EMS Resumed! EMS and Surface mail available for &#187; Continue Reading.

