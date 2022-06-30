The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have shared official in-hand images of their new*Anti-Gravity Pedestal Tensegrity Bases. We have a proper look at these anti-gravity display bases in both Autobot and Decepticon colors plus the special pack of the*the Kingdom Ultra Magnus cab mold now in G1 Optimus Prime colors with a silver base. To top it all, we have images of the packaging of each base. These bases will be available this month and you can still find pre-orders for these bases via our sponsors links below. See all the new images after the jump and then share » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Anti-Gravity Pedestal Tensegrity Base In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...