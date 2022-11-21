Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,218

Haslab Deathsaurus Near Funding Goal



A quick update on the highly anticipated Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus, the project has now just pushed past 10,000 backers! At a little over 10,200, that means we need fewer than 800 to get this bad boy funded! Of course there are the bonus tiers still left to go, but with 3 weeks and 6 hours left to go it’s all looking very doable! For those on the fence, remember that you can cancel anytime before the campaign ends or within the first 30 days after it ends so there’s plenty of room for flexibility if it doesn’t reach the tiers



A quick update on the highly anticipated Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus, the project has now just pushed past 10,000 backers! At a little over 10,200, that means we need fewer than 800 to get this bad boy funded! Of course there are the bonus tiers still left to go, but with 3 weeks and 6 hours left to go it's all looking very doable! For those on the fence, remember that you can cancel anytime before the campaign ends or within the first 30 days after it ends so there's plenty of room for flexibility if it doesn't reach the tiers

