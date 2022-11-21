Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Haslab Deathsaurus Near Funding Goal
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,218
Haslab Deathsaurus Near Funding Goal


A quick update on the highly anticipated Transformers Haslab Deathsaurus, the project has now just pushed past 10,000 backers! At a little over 10,200, that means we need fewer than 800 to get this bad boy funded! Of course there are the bonus tiers still left to go, but with 3 weeks and 6 hours left to go it’s all looking very doable! For those on the fence, remember that you can cancel anytime before the campaign ends or within the first 30 days after it ends so there’s plenty of room for flexibility if it doesn’t reach the tiers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Haslab Deathsaurus Near Funding Goal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:07 PM   #2
enforcedformula
Generation 1
enforcedformula's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 34
Re: Haslab Deathsaurus Near Funding Goal
its cool looking, I am debating it. I missed Sky Saber, but this guy looks so good
__________________
My Sales My Wants My Feedback
enforcedformula is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.