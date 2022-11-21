Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,218

Possible First Look at Rise of the Beasts Maximal Cast



Coming to us from across the net is what appears to be our first look at the Rise of the Beasts Maximal cast – Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Rhinox, and Airazor! The artwork in question is attached to a mug, no doubt a piece of upcoming ROTB merch. We recommend taking this with a grain of salt for now until we get official confirmation. Stay tuned for more ROTB news as it comes in and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



