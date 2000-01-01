Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:15 PM   #1
innermanchild
MMC Exitus feet problem
Did anyone receive their bot like this? The feet seem to be backwards, but I can't figure out if it's part of the transformation or it was misassembled.

I don't want to force it and cause it to break when trying to turn it around, so just wondering if anyone had the same issue. Thanks!
Today, 06:47 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: MMC Exitus feet problem
It looks like it's missing a piece. Is that grey piece supposed to be on both feet?
Today, 07:30 PM   #3
innermanchild
Re: MMC Exitus feet problem
Yeah, you can tell from these pictures that they are backwards, but I can't see a way to flip them, so they both face the same way. I don't know if by unscrewing something I could fix it, but it sucks that I might have to do that.
Today, 07:42 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Re: MMC Exitus feet problem
Yeah, you can tell from these pictures that they are backwards, but I can't see a way to flip them, so they both face the same way. I don't know if by unscrewing something I could fix it, but it sucks that I might have to do that.
I'd contact the retailer you purchased it from. If it is misasessmbled, you wouldn't want to break it.
