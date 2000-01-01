innermanchild Robot in Disguise Join Date: Oct 2014 Location: Montreal Posts: 560

MMC Exitus feet problem



I don't want to force it and cause it to break when trying to turn it around, so just wondering if anyone had the same issue. Thanks!



Did anyone receive their bot like this? The feet seem to be backwards, but I can't figure out if it's part of the transformation or it was misassembled.I don't want to force it and cause it to break when trying to turn it around, so just wondering if anyone had the same issue. Thanks!

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=56063 __________________