Thanks again to our very own Jtprime17 for sharing in our boards a new Walmart listing and image of the upcoming Monopoly: Transformers Edition. We had previously reported the product number of this officially licensed board game together with several new product for 2021. Now we have a Walmart listing (accessible only via Walmart mobile website), plus the UPC: 630509993444 for those interested in tracking this item. To top it all, we have a small image of the box, featuring characters in the Evergreen design.