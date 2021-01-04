Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Monopoly: Transformers Edition Walmart Listing & Image


Thanks again to our very own Jtprime17 for sharing in our boards a new Walmart listing and image of the upcoming Monopoly: Transformers Edition. We had previously reported the product number of this officially licensed board game together with several new product for 2021. Now we have a Walmart listing (accessible only via Walmart mobile website), plus the UPC: 630509993444 for those interested in tracking this item. To top it all, we have a small image of the box, featuring characters in the Evergreen design. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then let us know &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Monopoly: Transformers Edition Walmart Listing & Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



