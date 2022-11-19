Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:09 PM   #1
Starscream73
Generation 1
Starscream73's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2018
Location: United States
Posts: 32
Looking for Toyworld Constructor, TE01 Optimus and Mp9 rodimus prime
Unifive Gatchaman God Phoenix Limited First Edition diecast 500.00 complete with box and all accessories
Prices are not shipped
Prices are in photos
All complete
No brown shippers, but will be shipped priority mail with insurance.
Crow has some leather flaking on coat and pants from crouch stand, comes with custom acrylic stand.
Selene shoulder was damaged, I replaced the arm. She is the deluxe with rooted hair and her eyes light up blue.
The Green vigilante Aka CW green arrow is in perfect condition
Cw Flash perfect condition.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20221120_143515.jpg Views: 1 Size: 102.9 KB ID: 52916   Click image for larger version Name: 20221120_143654.jpg Views: 1 Size: 102.1 KB ID: 52917   Click image for larger version Name: 20221119_154627.jpg Views: 1 Size: 103.8 KB ID: 52918   Click image for larger version Name: 20221119_154743.jpg Views: 1 Size: 99.4 KB ID: 52919   Click image for larger version Name: 20221119_154754.jpg Views: 1 Size: 93.9 KB ID: 52920  

Click image for larger version Name: 20221119_154802.jpg Views: 1 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 52921   Click image for larger version Name: 20221119_154808.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.5 KB ID: 52922   Click image for larger version Name: 20221120_143900.jpg Views: 2 Size: 101.3 KB ID: 52923   Click image for larger version Name: 20221120_144044.jpg Views: 1 Size: 105.4 KB ID: 52924  
