Looking for Toyworld Constructor, TE01 Optimus and Mp9 rodimus prime Unifive Gatchaman God Phoenix Limited First Edition diecast 500.00 complete with box and all accessories

Prices are not shipped

Prices are in photos

All complete

No brown shippers, but will be shipped priority mail with insurance.

Crow has some leather flaking on coat and pants from crouch stand, comes with custom acrylic stand.

Selene shoulder was damaged, I replaced the arm. She is the deluxe with rooted hair and her eyes light up blue.

The Green vigilante Aka CW green arrow is in perfect condition

Cw Flash perfect condition. Attached Thumbnails



