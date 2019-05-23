Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Figure King No. 256 Scans: Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia, St


Courtesy of*Loopaza Mega Store*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #256 shows some images of* Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia, War For Cybertron Siege, Cyberverse &#38; 3A DLX Bumblebee. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia  Some clear shots showing off poseability, accessories and a great comparison pic next to Masterpiece Megatron. You can join to the ongoing discussion about fan-favorite bad spider-bot here. War For Cybertron: Siege**Colored images of Wave 8 (for the Japanese market) SG-33 Powertrain &#38; Highjump, SG-34 Barricade and SG-35 Thundercracker.

The post Figure King No. 256 Scans: Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia, Studio Series, War For Cybertron Siege, Cyberverse & 3A Premium Scale Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



