Figure King No. 256 Scans: Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia, St
*we have our usual doses of*Figure King Magazine Scans. Issue #256 shows some images of* Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia, War For Cybertron Siege, Cyberverse & 3A DLX Bumblebee. This month we only have 4 pages of Transformers items: Transformers Beast Wars MasterpieceMP-46 Blackarachnia Some clear shots showing off poseability, accessories and a great comparison pic next to Masterpiece Megatron. You can join to the ongoing discussion about fan-favorite bad spider-bot here
. War For Cybertron: Siege**Colored images of Wave 8 (for the Japanese market) SG-33 Powertrain & Highjump, SG-34 Barricade and SG-35 Thundercracker. Transformers » Continue Reading.
