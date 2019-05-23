|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #06 ITunes Preview
Via ITunes
we can share for you the 3-page preview of IDWs new Transformers Comic Series Issue #6. It seems we have an Optimus Prime-focused issue this time. It's flashback time, in a new arc titled: Orion Pax: Free Fall. Transformers #6 All your favorite Transformers characters as you've never seen them before! Optimus takes the spotlight! Even a bot as wise as a leader of the Autobots needs guidance now and again, so Optimus turns to Codexa-a Cybertronian who has grown into the very planet itself. Will she help Optimus settle his problems with Megatron or will she lead them both
