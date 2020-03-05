Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,400
Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx Additional Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall have updated their listing of Earthrise Sky Lynx with some new additional stock images. We have 5 new stock images showing off Sky Lynx in shuttle mode and his base mode interacting with other Earthrise figures. It’s expected for release in Japan in July this year for 14300 Yen ($132.49). If you missed our first batch of Sky Lynx’s images you can check them here*(together with Earthrise Smokescreen). Check the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 48
Re: Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx Additional Stock Images
I wonder if they got or even need permission for the "NASA" imprinted on the side.
