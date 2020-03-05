|
Transformers Earthrise Sky Lynx Additional Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall have updated their listing
of Earthrise Sky Lynx with some new additional stock images. We have 5 new stock images showing off Sky Lynx in shuttle mode and his base mode interacting with other Earthrise figures. It’s expected for release in Japan in July this year for 14300 Yen ($132.49). If you missed our first batch of Sky Lynx’s images you can check them here
*(together with Earthrise Smokescreen). Check the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
