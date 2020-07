ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege Megatron Revealed

ThreeZero have revealed in full their Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Megatron DLX scale figure.* It is just a grey prototype, but you can see the attention to detail.* These are roughly 10 inches tall and non-transforming, but have a wide range of articulation, paint and detailing.* Read on to check some pics, plus there is a sweet 360 viewer over on their site here . This pairs well with WFC:S DLX Optimus Prime, which is up for pre-order now at ThreeZero and select retailers including some of our sponsors.