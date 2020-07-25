ThreeZero have revealed in full their Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Megatron DLX scale figure.* It is just a grey prototype, but you can see the attention to detail.* These are roughly 10 inches tall and non-transforming, but have a wide range of articulation, paint and detailing.* Read on to check some pics, plus there is a sweet 360 viewer over on their site here
. This pairs well with WFC:S DLX Optimus Prime, which is up for pre-order now at ThreeZero
and select retailers including some of our sponsors. And if you’d like to » Continue Reading.
The post ThreeZero War for Cybertron Siege Megatron Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca