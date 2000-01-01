Today, 06:20 PM #1 GotBot Beast Machine Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 421 Why Toy Fair 2017 was much more dissappointing than I'd hoped!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-h4KX3lgM0Y Now that the excitement of Toy Fair is over, I must admit, I am left feeling "blah" in a lot of ways. While there were sure a few cool reveals, I felt like there were many strategic misteps. On the good side, there are a bunch of figures "revealed" that I have already reviewed, such as Slash, Slug, technically Drift, Grimlock, Crosshairs...kinda, well, the Hot Shot repaint, and, most importantly, Cosmos (Who admittedly is fantastic). Hopefully you were thrilled, but find out why I wasn't and see if it affects your perspective or not.

