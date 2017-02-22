Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Transformers Earth Wars Event ? Target Locked


Thanks to the team over at Space Ape, we have details on this weekend’s upcoming Earth Wars event, Target Locked! This event features two new bots, Perceptor and Lockdown, who will be available as prizes for the alliance event and act as counterparts in terms of abilities to Bombshell and Huffer respectively. Check out full details and character profiles after the jump, and good luck this weekend, gamers! Target Locked! Lockdown has tirelessly tracked Perceptors every move, sticking to his heels like a bad case of cyber-ticks! With the tempting reward in his sights, the Decepticon bounty hunter will not &#187; Continue Reading.

