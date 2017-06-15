Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Records His ?Lines? for Transformers: The Last Knight


Today we have a new “on set” video from the production of Transformers: The Last Knight.*Previously we have seen Optimus Prime having trouble with his chair, as well as some behind the scenes drama between Hound and Josh Duhamel. In this new video, Bumblebee is in the studio trying to record his lines (‘trying’ is the key word here) for his battle scene against Optimus. The first showings of Transformers: The Last Knight will be hitting theaters this Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are available now!

