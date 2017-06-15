|
Bumblebee Records His ?Lines? for Transformers: The Last Knight
Today we have a new “on set” video from the production of Transformers: The Last Knight.*Previously we have seen Optimus Prime having trouble
with his chair, as well as some behind the scenes drama
between Hound and Josh Duhamel. In this new video, Bumblebee is in the studio trying to record his lines (‘trying’ is the key word here) for his battle scene against Optimus. The first showings of Transformers: The Last Knight will be hitting theaters this Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are available now!
The post Bumblebee Records His ‘Lines’ for Transformers: The Last Knight
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.